Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires New Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $127,012.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $225,254.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.12. 80,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,149. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

