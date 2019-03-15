Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $299,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.16. 128,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,401. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

