Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $991,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Stock

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $113.74. 21,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,712. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

