Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 907 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

