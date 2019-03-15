Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Gabelli

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

LXRX opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $759.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 974,268.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,295,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

