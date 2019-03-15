Liberum Capital Increases Burford Capital (BUR) Price Target to GBX 2,470

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUR. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

LON:BUR opened at GBX 1,842 ($24.07) on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 1,166 ($15.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

