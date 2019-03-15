Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBOX. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.81 ($1.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,399.19).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.