Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sirius Minerals (SXX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of LON SXX opened at GBX 19.45 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.07 million and a PE ratio of -38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sirius Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 17.29 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.78 ($0.52).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

