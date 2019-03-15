Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 34,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,269. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

