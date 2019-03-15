Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,439.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.49. 22,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total transaction of $1,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $327,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

