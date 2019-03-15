Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 848,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 682,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,739. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

