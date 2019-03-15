Limoneira (LMNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

LMNR stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Limoneira by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6,740.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.