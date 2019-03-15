Limoneira (LMNR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Limoneira by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

