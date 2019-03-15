Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after purchasing an additional 980,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after purchasing an additional 980,231 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,761,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,235,000 after purchasing an additional 854,812 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 38,316,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/linscomb-williams-inc-lowers-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.