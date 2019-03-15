LiteBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,571.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019836 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000337 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

