LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,410 Public Storage (PSA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18,823.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,142,148 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

