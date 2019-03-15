LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.39 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

