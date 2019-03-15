LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,163,000 after buying an additional 4,558,402 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 10,022,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 2,270,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 93.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,618,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 2,225,693 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,454,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,991,000 after buying an additional 2,023,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,109,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 1,412,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $599.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

