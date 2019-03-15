LogisCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,611.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00001988 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $184,611.00 and approximately $14,320.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00382783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.01719630 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002537 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004987 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

