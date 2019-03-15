London Co. of Virginia Has $32.68 Million Holdings in Kaman Co. (KAMN)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,786 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.08% of Kaman worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 545,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 341,379 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kaman by 1,949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAMN opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Kaman had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

