Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Cap of $53.73 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb and IDAX. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $53.73 million and $1.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00387438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01693213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00236198 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00002471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,955,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,954,240 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, AirSwap, YoBit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

