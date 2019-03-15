Loren Robert W. D Purchases 42,048 Shares of XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Stock

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert W. D bought 42,048 shares of XCel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $63,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XELB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. XCel Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

