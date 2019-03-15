Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 225.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 787,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $38.10 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.34 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 18,546 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $778,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $169,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,326 in the last three months. 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-raises-stake-in-zillow-group-inc-z.html.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.