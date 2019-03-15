Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 38,370 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 2,056.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Calandra bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

