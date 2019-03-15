Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,553 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $421,295.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-takes-position-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-two.html.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.