LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,883,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Compass Point began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.