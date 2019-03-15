LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,139,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 13,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $310,628.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $75,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $526,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

