LPL Financial (LPLA) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on LPL Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of LPLA opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,883,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,113 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $550,119.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,769,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,812 shares of company stock worth $11,923,323. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

