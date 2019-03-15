LQD (LQD) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. LQD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LQD token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, LQD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00377172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.01795313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00238898 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00002450 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004931 BTC.

LQD Profile

LQD’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for LQD is liquidity.network. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling LQD

LQD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LQD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

