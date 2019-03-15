Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Director Joseph Bonn Sells 10,041 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,104. The company has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

