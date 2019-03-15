LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.53 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

