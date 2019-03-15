Mackay Shields LLC Has $23.37 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,348 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 196,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,119. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

