Mackay Shields LLC Sells 151,975 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,975 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 287,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,176. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Michael Schlotman sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $592,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,992. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

