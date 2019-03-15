Mackay Shields LLC Sells 67,270 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 6,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,273. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

