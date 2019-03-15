Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $144.95 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

