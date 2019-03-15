Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

