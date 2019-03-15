Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 170.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 411,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

KYN opened at $15.74 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, VP Jody Meraz purchased 2,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,325.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $255,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,340.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

