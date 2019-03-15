Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,817 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $84.35 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wellington Shields cut Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,094,012.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $69,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

