Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.18. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

