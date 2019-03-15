Mairs & Power INC Sells 900 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,072,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $210.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $532,531.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

