Maker (MKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.35 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $660.77 or 0.16769251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OasisDEX. Maker has a market cap of $660.77 million and $1.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00050570 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinMex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

