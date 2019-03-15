MAM Software Group (MAMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MAM Software Group, Inc. develops and markets software solutions with the objective to bring competitive advantages and increased profitability to its clients and business partners. The Company is bringing its professional business management systems and e-commerce solutions to the US automotive aftermarket. The Company’s Autopart v20 software is an enterprise management solution for two step parts distributors and jobbers. It is a feature-rich, Windows-based application offering fully-integrated point-of-sale, inventory control and accounting functionality. “

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAMS. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of MAM Software Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

MAM Software Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.28. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that MAM Software Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAM Software Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 345.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of MAM Software Group worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAM Software Group (MAMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.