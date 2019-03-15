Management Resource Solutions (MRS) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Management Resource Solutions PLC (LON:MRS) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.04 ($0.05). Approximately 300,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Management Resource Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.34.

About Management Resource Solutions (LON:MRS)

Management Resource Solutions PLC provides support services for the mining and construction sectors in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's maintenance support services include structural repair and fabrication services to mining equipment, components, and machinery; mechanical services, including machine rebuild, machine repairs, and diagnostic monitoring of heavy to light machinery in the heavy construction and mining industries; automotive related services; mobile services, such as field, industrial, line boring, and liquid nitrogen services; and electrical services.

