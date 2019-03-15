Manitex International (MNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million.

MNTX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Manitex International worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

