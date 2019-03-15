ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.17% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $288,613.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,248,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $123.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

