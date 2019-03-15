Manx Telecom (MANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MANX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:MANX opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Manx Telecom has a 52 week low of GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and the public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

