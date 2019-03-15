Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.15.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $17.23 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.