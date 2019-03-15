Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.15.
A number of research firms have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 26th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRO opened at $17.23 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
