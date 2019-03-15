Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 500 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 49.4% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 174.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

In related news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total value of $1,774,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,920.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

