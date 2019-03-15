Marc Moses Sells 223,653 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 620.40 ($8.11) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 665.81 ($8.70).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

