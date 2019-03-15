Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) VP Sells $30,268.02 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $30,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitchell R. Labar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Mitchell R. Labar sold 9,127 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $359,968.88.

MMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 196,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios.

